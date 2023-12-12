Quantitative Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 502.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,588 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,901 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 1.0% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MDT opened at $79.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.84.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 89.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

