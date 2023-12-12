Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 45,622 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,622 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $20,096,000. Netflix makes up about 1.9% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Netflix by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,723,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Netflix by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $404,755,000 after purchasing an additional 160,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,094 shares of company stock valued at $49,249,606 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $464.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $203.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $426.11 and its 200-day moving average is $423.25. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.41 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Wolfe Research lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.15.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

