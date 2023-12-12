Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $18.51 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,272 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 29.3% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 117.2% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PEP traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.10. The stock had a trading volume of 256,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

