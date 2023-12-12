Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 49,929 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,929 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Alphabet by 94,153.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,261,537,000 after purchasing an additional 200,345,509 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $3,059,614,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $2,170,024,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.45. 2,898,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,550,777. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.60.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

