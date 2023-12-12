Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 12,431 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $31,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $505,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO stock traded up $5.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,034.80. The company had a trading volume of 549,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,085. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $540.91 and a 1 year high of $1,045.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $427.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $904.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $874.06.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 40.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.86%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

