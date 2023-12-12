Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $134.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $120.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on QRVO. Raymond James cut their price target on Qorvo from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut Qorvo from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.11.

Qorvo Stock Performance

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $106.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.04, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.48. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $114.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In related news, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,257,242.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,257,242.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Qorvo by 75.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Further Reading

