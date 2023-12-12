Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Societe Generale raised Proximus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BGAOY opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. Proximus has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Proximus’s dividend payout ratio is 29.57%.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

