Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $27,189,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,035,000 after acquiring an additional 34,405 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 61,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.35. The company had a trading volume of 776,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,367,291. The stock has a market cap of $371.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.75. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.19.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

