Private Portfolio Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.72. The stock had a trading volume of 72,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,186. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $178.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

