Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PRME. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Prime Medicine from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Prime Medicine from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Prime Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of PRME stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. Prime Medicine has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average is $11.34.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts forecast that Prime Medicine will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 293.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 506.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine Company Profile

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

