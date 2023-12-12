Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 91,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,665,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,994,000 after purchasing an additional 290,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,323,000 after acquiring an additional 156,937 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 7.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,302,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,210,000 after purchasing an additional 92,683 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 94.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,080,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,249,000 after purchasing an additional 525,685 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,058,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 46,902 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund stock traded up 0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,079. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is 10.55. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of 7.70 and a 1 year high of 11.31.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Announces Dividend

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

