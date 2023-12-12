Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 277,562 BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 277,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,027,000. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust comprises 2.8% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,395,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after buying an additional 256,716 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 923,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,733,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 4,205.8% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 706,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 690,261 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 445,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $16.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,391. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $19.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.10.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim sold 22,676 shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $378,008.92. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 152,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,390.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.