Prana Capital Management LP Has $14.25 Million Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,765 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $14,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Centene by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC stock traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.58. 725,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,418,587. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. Centene’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.39.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CNC

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.