Prana Capital Management LP Acquires 49,666 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 236.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,666 shares during the period. Gartner comprises about 1.7% of Prana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $24,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Gartner by 276.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of IT traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $461.19. 56,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,215. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $462.60. The company has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $387.92 and its 200 day moving average is $362.04.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total value of $14,045,290.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,707,948.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total transaction of $14,045,290.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,707,948.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total value of $371,521.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at $17,440,979.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,624 shares of company stock valued at $32,163,017 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $366.50.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

