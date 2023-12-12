PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

PotlatchDeltic has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. PotlatchDeltic has a payout ratio of 204.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 230.8%.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $45.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.04 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.92. PotlatchDeltic has a 12 month low of $41.31 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,110,000 after buying an additional 1,497,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after acquiring an additional 258,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth $129,467,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,656,000 after acquiring an additional 87,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 20.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,606,000 after purchasing an additional 361,983 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCH shares. TheStreet lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

