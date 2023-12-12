Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes $12.77 Million Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 59,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,765,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of IDEX as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in IDEX by 76,485.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,860,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,045,000 after buying an additional 3,855,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IDEX by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,214,000 after buying an additional 1,576,263 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in IDEX by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,409,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,556,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $207.65. The company had a trading volume of 17,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,253. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.49 and a 200-day moving average of $208.59. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $246.23.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. IDEX’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

IEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.30.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

