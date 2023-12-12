PointState Capital LP Acquires Shares of 683,905 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 683,905 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $107,496,000. Walmart accounts for 2.6% of PointState Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,718,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,162,239. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.34. The company has a market capitalization of $407.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.