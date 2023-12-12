Pointe Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pointe Capital Management LLC lessened its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.18. The company had a trading volume of 569,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,036,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.02. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.78.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

