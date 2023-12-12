Pointe Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 370.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 4.8% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,883,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,726,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,898,900.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.47, for a total transaction of $2,534,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,936,987.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,883,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,726,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,898,900.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 867,297 shares of company stock valued at $194,015,410 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Salesforce from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.31.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,496,730. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.72. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $263.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.79 billion, a PE ratio of 95.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

