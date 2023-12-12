Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,000. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.2% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after buying an additional 236,493,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,481,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,133,853,000 after purchasing an additional 468,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,695,521,000 after purchasing an additional 309,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,443,709,000 after buying an additional 788,551 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock traded up $19.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,048.57. 2,566,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,713. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $540.91 and a twelve month high of $1,061.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $904.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $874.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 40.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

