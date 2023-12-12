Point72 Europe London LLP Reduces Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Point72 Europe London LLP cut its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 78.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 177,304 shares during the quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

NYSE IFF traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.30. 335,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,932. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $118.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 426.06, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.49 and its 200-day moving average is $73.15.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on International Flavors & Fragrances

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

