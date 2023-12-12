Point72 Europe London LLP Purchases New Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,945,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $417.68. 397,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,628,188. The firm has a market cap of $391.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.96. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $336.43 and a 1-year high of $418.60.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 520,776 shares of company stock worth $200,842,951 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

