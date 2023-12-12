Point72 Europe London LLP Has $7.34 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Point72 Europe London LLP cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,059,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,112,515,000 after purchasing an additional 578,699 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in MetLife by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 54,069,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,132,802,000 after acquiring an additional 486,544 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MetLife by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MetLife by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,383,000 after acquiring an additional 418,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 6.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,585,000 after acquiring an additional 436,260 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.11. The company had a trading volume of 603,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,591,031. The company has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.51.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.58.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

