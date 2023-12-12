Point72 Europe London LLP Buys New Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,256,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,362,000. Cenovus Energy comprises 2.8% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Cenovus Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVE. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth $866,944,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

CVE stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.71. 2,626,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,575,875. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.84 billion. Equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1008 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.95%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

