Point72 Europe London LLP Acquires 198,300 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 1,239.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,300 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $6,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKR. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.20. 856,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,851,612. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.40. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.19%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

