Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,680,630 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 63.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 961,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,680,630 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $80,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BABA stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $71.15. 6,345,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,474,482. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $70.08 and a one year high of $121.30. The company has a market cap of $180.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.83 and a 200-day moving average of $86.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Several analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

