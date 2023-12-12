Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $130.75 Million Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 770,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,752,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.35% of Dollar General at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.
Dollar General Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE DG traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.28. 541,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,661. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.02. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $251.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13.
Dollar General Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC raised shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.28.
Dollar General Profile
Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.
