Poehling Capital Management INC. Sells 2,793 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Poehling Capital Management INC. decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,907 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.1% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.64. 3,102,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,105,933. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $167.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.03, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 23.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

