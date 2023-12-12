Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Poehling Capital Management INC. trimmed its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in American International Group by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 1.3 %

American International Group stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.06. 944,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,953,776. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.97 and its 200 day moving average is $60.14. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $67.08. The company has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Argus upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.07.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

