Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.83.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 19.50, a quick ratio of 19.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $36.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $904.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.08. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,872.79% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,665,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,871,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $790,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 33.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 13,155 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,186,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,254,000 after buying an additional 27,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $6,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

