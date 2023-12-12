PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (SDHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on December 29th

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SDHY opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $16.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $88,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $88,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Portfolio Manager Robert Cignarella bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

