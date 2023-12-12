PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (ISD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

ISD stock opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 8.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 18,101 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

