PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (ISD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance
ISD stock opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $13.30.
About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).
