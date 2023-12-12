Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PEB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.36.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

PEB stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -4.26%.

Insider Transactions at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $261,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $359,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 16,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $261,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.53 per share, for a total transaction of $214,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 40.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.