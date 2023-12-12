Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.290-1.310 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.400-5.530 EPS.

NASDAQ PANW traded up $5.89 on Tuesday, reaching $305.77. 716,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,606,666. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $306.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.41 billion, a PE ratio of 170.39, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.01.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PANW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $278.13.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 458,254 shares of company stock worth $121,086,663 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 926.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 241.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 608 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,274,835 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $325,733,000 after acquiring an additional 116,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

