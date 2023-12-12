Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:OXLCN)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ OXLCN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.42. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.90. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $24.30.
About Oxford Lane Capital
