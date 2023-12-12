Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OSTK. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $39.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $85.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Overstock.com Stock Performance

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 3.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $373.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.10 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Overstock.com

In other news, Director Marcus Lemonis acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $493,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $493,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Overstock.com news, Director Marcus Lemonis acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $493,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $297,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 113,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,344.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 142,948 shares of company stock worth $2,222,348 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overstock.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

