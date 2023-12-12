O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Increased to $1,150.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ORLY. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup raised O’Reilly Automotive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,018.13.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $965.52 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $767.27 and a 52 week high of $1,005.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $947.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $938.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 38.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at $598,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at $598,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total value of $541,637.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,279.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. State Street Corp grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,742,000 after acquiring an additional 85,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,262,904,000 after buying an additional 26,201 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,967,000 after purchasing an additional 32,642 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,723,000 after purchasing an additional 261,189 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

