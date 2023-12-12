Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Lowered to $130.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.35% from the company’s current price.

ORCL has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.92.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $13.05 on Tuesday, reaching $102.08. The stock had a trading volume of 24,398,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,819,509. Oracle has a 1 year low of $79.43 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.63. The stock has a market cap of $279.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in Oracle by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

