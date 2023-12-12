Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OCUL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

OCUL stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $274.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.07. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $7.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.91.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.24). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 589.24% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The company had revenue of $15.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ocular Therapeutix

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Articles

