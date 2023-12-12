Nvni Group (NASDAQ:NVNI) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Nvni Group (NASDAQ:NVNI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Nvni Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVNI opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.62. Nvni Group has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Nvni Group Company Profile

Nvni Group Limited provides a business to business SaaS platform that offers cloud solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

