Nvni Group (NASDAQ:NVNI) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Nvni Group (NASDAQ:NVNI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Nvni Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NVNI opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.62. Nvni Group has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $11.00.
Nvni Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nvni Group
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- What is a blue chip company? Overview and examples
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
Receive News & Ratings for Nvni Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nvni Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.