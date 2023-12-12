Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NML) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund stock opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $7.51.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 448.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

