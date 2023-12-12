Morgan Stanley Lowers Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $24.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.18. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $24.56.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.19). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. The firm had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.21 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 22,596 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1,257.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 38,905 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,906,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 24.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

