MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

MLTX has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.09.

NASDAQ MLTX opened at $55.10 on Friday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $63.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average of $48.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 1.22.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 74,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,297,644.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,217,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,409,921.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 423,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,133,000 after buying an additional 10,118 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 939,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,524,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $3,872,000.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

