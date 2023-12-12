Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.29.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ opened at $71.75 on Friday. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.78. The company has a market capitalization of $97.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,244,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.