Mitie Group plc (MITFY) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on February 15th

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0445 per share on Thursday, February 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Mitie Group Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of MITFY opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mitie Group has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $5.42.
About Mitie Group
