McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Holdings Cut by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,491 shares during the period. McKesson comprises about 0.9% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.15% of McKesson worth $85,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,514,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,064,000 after acquiring an additional 122,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,399,000 after buying an additional 187,371 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 324.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,107,000 after buying an additional 2,472,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,447,000 after buying an additional 22,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,477,000 after buying an additional 213,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at McKesson
In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,469. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Stock Performance
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.80%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on McKesson
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Don’t hesitate to trade Hess well below Chevron’s buyout price
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 high short-interest retail stocks to buy on the dip
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Transportation industry breakout will make these stocks rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.