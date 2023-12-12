McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Holdings Cut by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,491 shares during the period. McKesson comprises about 0.9% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.15% of McKesson worth $85,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,514,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,064,000 after acquiring an additional 122,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,399,000 after buying an additional 187,371 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 324.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,107,000 after buying an additional 2,472,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,447,000 after buying an additional 22,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,477,000 after buying an additional 213,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,469. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock opened at $461.91 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $476.35. The firm has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $455.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.79.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on McKesson

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.