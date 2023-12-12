Malaga Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (OTCMKTS:MLGF)

Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Malaga Financial Stock Performance

MLGF remained flat at $24.50 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.13. Malaga Financial has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter.

Malaga Financial Company Profile

Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. It offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, certificates of deposits, and demand deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, land, business banking, consumer, and personal loans, as well as single and multi-family residential mortgage loans.

