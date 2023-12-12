Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Magellan Aerospace Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MAL traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,626. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. The firm has a market cap of C$423.87 million, a P/E ratio of -38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.12. Magellan Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of C$6.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.00.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Magellan Aerospace had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of C$213.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Aerospace will post 0.6640827 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, engine frames, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

