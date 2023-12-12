Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Increased to $500.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James lowered Lululemon Athletica from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $495.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $328.00 to $366.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $481.23.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $502.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 63.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $286.58 and a 52 week high of $507.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $414.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

