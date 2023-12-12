Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Increased to $500.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $489.00 to $500.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $481.23.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $502.74 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $507.44. The stock has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $414.12 and a 200-day moving average of $390.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,152.5% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,677,000 after buying an additional 32,029 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 95,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 45.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,502 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,165,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

